Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Announces Earnings Results

Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alpha Growth had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%.
Alpha Growth Stock Performance
LON ALGW opened at GBX 0.52 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.00. Alpha Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.64.
Alpha Growth Company Profile
