Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Announces Earnings Results

Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.20 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alpha Growth had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%.

Alpha Growth Stock Performance

LON ALGW opened at GBX 0.52 ($0.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.00. Alpha Growth has a 1-year low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.64.

Alpha Growth Company Profile

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company is involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

