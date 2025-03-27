Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Alpha Cognition in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ACOG stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.50. Alpha Cognition has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Alpha Cognition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Cognition during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Alpha Cognition in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Cognition in the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Alpha Cognition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

Alpha Cognition, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

