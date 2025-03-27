Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $6.80. Allkem shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

Allkem Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

