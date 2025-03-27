AKO Capital LLP Decreases Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

AKO Capital LLP cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,934 shares during the quarter. Ferrari makes up approximately 3.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.25% of Ferrari worth $264,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,226,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Ferrari by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,770,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1,226.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,153,000 after purchasing an additional 122,690 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $46,908,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 231,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after acquiring an additional 105,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RACE opened at $413.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $456.26 and a 200 day moving average of $452.94. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $399.27 and a 52 week high of $509.13.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

