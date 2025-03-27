Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

AJINY traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. 13,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.02%.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

