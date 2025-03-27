Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Short Interest Down 95.3% in March

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Airship AI Price Performance

AISPW traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. Airship AI has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

