AIREA (LON:AIEA) Announces Earnings Results

AIREA (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.73) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AIREA had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.31%.
AIREA Stock Performance
Shares of AIREA stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 26 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,873. AIREA has a one year low of GBX 17.28 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 35.75 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of £10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.73.
AIREA Company Profile
