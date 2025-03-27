AIREA (LON:AIEA) Announces Earnings Results

AIREA (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.73) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AIREA had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.31%.

AIREA Stock Performance

Shares of AIREA stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 26 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,873. AIREA has a one year low of GBX 17.28 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 35.75 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of £10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.73.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc is a UK design-led specialist flooring company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, supplying to both UK and international markets. Since 2007, the Group has been focused solely on floor coverings and enjoys a strong and growing brand position within the commercial flooring market.

