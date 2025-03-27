Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Trading 3.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €9.94 ($10.69) and last traded at €9.76 ($10.49). 2,217,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.40 ($10.11).
Air France-KLM Stock Up 3.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.73 and its 200-day moving average is €8.36.
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
