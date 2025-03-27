Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Major Shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc Buys 990,411 Shares of Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 990,411 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $4,318,191.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,369,715 shares in the company, valued at $49,571,957.40. This trade represents a 9.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 821,610 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $4,502,422.80.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.41. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEVA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

