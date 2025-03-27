Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.11 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.33 ($0.56), with a volume of 3490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.56).

Aeorema Communications Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 46.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aeorema Communications had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

