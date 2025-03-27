Achain (ACT) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Achain (ACT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Achain has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $0.54 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000835 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

