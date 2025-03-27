Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. 108,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 22,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Acceleware Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.87, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$11.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Acceleware Company Profile

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

