ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider James Kihara Sells 1,095 Shares

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) insider James Kihara sold 1,095 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $18,669.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,738.75. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, James Kihara sold 475 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $9,481.00.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

