abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.35 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. abrdn Asian Income Fund had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 85.32%.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance

AAIF traded down GBX 0.82 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 215.18 ($2.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,611. The firm has a market cap of £321.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 220.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 219.55. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 197 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 234.42 ($3.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.55. This represents a yield of 2.99%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.

