Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 1,275.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Aberdeen International stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Aberdeen International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

