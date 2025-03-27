ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMKYF opened at $18.91 on Thursday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
