Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

Abacus Life Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ABL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,922. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $691.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 0.14. Abacus Life has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abacus Life has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

