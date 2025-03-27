A. Robert Paratte Sells 6,000 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. This trade represents a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE KRC opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

