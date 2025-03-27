A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 39.77 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. A.G. BARR had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

A.G. BARR Stock Down 0.7 %

BAG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 605 ($7.79). The stock had a trading volume of 10,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,797. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 611.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 617.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. A.G. BARR has a twelve month low of GBX 544 ($7.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 686 ($8.83). The company has a market capitalization of £676.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.80 ($0.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $3.10. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAG

A.G. BARR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.