89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 878,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,189,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

ETNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.17.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.42). Sell-side analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,963 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $71,149.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,196.17. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,554,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,100,291.25. This trade represents a 41.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its position in 89bio by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

