70,800 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

