64,624 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $61.93 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

