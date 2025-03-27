5,100 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

LOW opened at $231.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.71.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

