3i Group (LON:III) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,581.57 ($46.11) and traded as high as GBX 3,765 ($48.47). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 3,740.87 ($48.16), with a volume of 2,372,217 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

3i Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,887.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,582.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market cap of £36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01.

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.

We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.

