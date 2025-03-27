3i Group (LON:III) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,581.57 ($46.11) and traded as high as GBX 3,765 ($48.47). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 3,740.87 ($48.16), with a volume of 2,372,217 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on III
3i Group Trading Down 0.8 %
About 3i Group
3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.
We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.