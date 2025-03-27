2,800 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,881,000 after buying an additional 987,233 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,693,000 after acquiring an additional 869,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,791 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,457,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $119.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

