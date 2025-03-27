26,673 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Acquired by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

