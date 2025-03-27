2,567 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 117.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 505,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,105,000 after purchasing an additional 466,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $979,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,576 shares in the company, valued at $43,156,696.80. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,708,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.53. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

