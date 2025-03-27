19,117 Shares in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $701,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $1,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 249,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 387,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 277,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $19.70 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

