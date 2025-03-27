17,127 Shares in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,147,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,456,000 after buying an additional 1,639,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NV5 Global by 1,572.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,510,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,417 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,632,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,296 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 945,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 755,467 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVEE shares. StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

