168,793 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 308,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,076,000 after buying an additional 643,450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,604,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after buying an additional 71,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $20.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

