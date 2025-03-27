16,210 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 5,647.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth $165,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 494.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Price Performance

Camping World stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

