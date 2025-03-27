15,714 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Acquired by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,070,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 590,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,671,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after buying an additional 249,678 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 442,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 235,437 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 647,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $518.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.52. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.