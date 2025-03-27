13,300 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Purchased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEKE. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,156,000. Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $7,364,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in KE by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 603,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BEKE opened at $20.70 on Thursday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82.

KE Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. UBS Group cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEKE

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.