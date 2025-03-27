13,196 Shares in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,196 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBMS. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Bancshares by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $308,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBMS

About First Bancshares

(Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.