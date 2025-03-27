1,285 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Bought by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,436,000 after acquiring an additional 157,742 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,118,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.27. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $131.78 and a 52-week high of $181.39. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

