12,146 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $21,052,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,465,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CarGurus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,066,000 after acquiring an additional 151,862 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $167,378.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 195,795 shares in the company, valued at $7,005,545.10. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 9,857 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $360,963.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 434,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,923,145.02. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.31. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. As a group, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

