Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Cut by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $21,425,951.05. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,234 shares of company stock valued at $39,970,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS stock opened at $215.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -862.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.83. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $217.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.68.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

