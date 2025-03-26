ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) versus SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) Head to Head Review

SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) and ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SMX (Security Matters) Public and ZOOZ Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZOOZ Power 0 0 1 1 3.50

ZOOZ Power has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given ZOOZ Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZOOZ Power is more favorable than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -2.75, suggesting that its share price is 375% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZOOZ Power has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and ZOOZ Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A N/A ZOOZ Power N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of ZOOZ Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SMX (Security Matters) Public and ZOOZ Power”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$20.91 million N/A N/A ZOOZ Power $1.04 million 20.29 -$11.76 million N/A N/A

ZOOZ Power has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Summary

ZOOZ Power beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

(Get Free Report)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance. The company's technology comprises a chemical-based hidden barcode system, as well as a reader to identify these codes and a blockchain record to store and protect ownership data. It serves brand owners and manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Empatan Public Limited Company and changed its name to SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company in February 2023. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About ZOOZ Power

(Get Free Report)

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited. The company was formerly known as Chakratec Ltd. and changed its name to ZOOZ Power Ltd. in March 2021. ZOOZ Power Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.