Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.99 Million Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 158.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,459 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,207 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 683.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.