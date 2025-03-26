Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ameresco by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 450,571 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,319,000. Redwood Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 41.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 499,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 147,642 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 104,861 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.07. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $532.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMRC

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $33,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,526.46. The trade was a 24.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $231,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 978,638 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,974.26. This trade represents a 2.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 80,808 shares of company stock worth $785,274 and have sold 40,085 shares worth $843,378. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.