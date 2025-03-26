Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Informatica were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Informatica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Informatica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Informatica by 3,288.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Informatica by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Informatica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFA shares. Wedbush downgraded Informatica to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,565.82. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Price Performance

NYSE INFA opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 627.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.