Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. On average, analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZVRA opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $441.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.98. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

In other news, EVP Joshua Schafer sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at $231,759.96. This represents a 26.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John B. Bode purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,400. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,773 shares of company stock worth $674,176 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ZVRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

