Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. On average, analysts expect Zevra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
ZVRA opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $441.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.98. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.76.
ZVRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.
Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.
