Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Receives $36.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZETA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

ZETA opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

