Zacks Research Weighs in on BP’s FY2027 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BP in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $4.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.65. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.48.

BP stock opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 428.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. BP has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,089,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BP by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 440,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BP by 4.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 2,375.00%.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

