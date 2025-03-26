Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Spire Q1 Earnings

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Spire alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SR. Bank of America started coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Spire Trading Down 0.3 %

SR stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Spire has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

Spire Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 1,318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.