Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Spire Q1 Earnings

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.20 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SR. Bank of America started coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.
Spire Trading Down 0.3 %
SR stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Spire has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $78.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36.
Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%.
Spire Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 1,318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
About Spire
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
