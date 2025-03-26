Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for IOVA Q1 Earnings

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

