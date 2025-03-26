Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for EIX

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued on Thursday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edison International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. Edison International has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,879,408,000 after buying an additional 1,559,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,549,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,834,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,337 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,800,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,898,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,983,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,123,000 after acquiring an additional 362,999 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,017 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.