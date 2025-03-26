Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PBA

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PBA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.26. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.4783 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 86.76%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

