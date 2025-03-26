Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Greif

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Greif in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Greif’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Greif’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.81%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of GEF opened at $54.96 on Monday. Greif has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Greif by 35.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $200,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.14 per share, with a total value of $74,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,553.64. This trade represents a 0.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David C. Lloyd sold 2,263 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $125,008.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,719.20. The trade was a 22.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,075 shares of company stock worth $300,496. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

