XPO (XPO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

XPO (NYSE: XPO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/13/2025 – XPO is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – XPO is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2025 – XPO was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – XPO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2025 – XPO was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – XPO was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

2/7/2025 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $159.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

XPO Stock Down 1.3 %

XPO stock opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.78. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.03 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

Get XPO Inc alerts:

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. On average, analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at XPO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This trade represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in XPO by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.